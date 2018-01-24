Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Mellanox Technologies' Reported Better Than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd (NASDAQ: MLNX) ("Mellanox"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MLNX. Mellanox reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 18, 2018. The semiconductor Company's revenue grew 7.2% on a y-o-y basis, and it provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Mellanox's total revenues were $237.58 million, up approximately 7.2% from $221.68 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $235 million.

Mellanox's full-year 2017 revenues were $863.9 million, up 0.7% from $857.5 million in 2016.

For Q4 2017, Mellanox's non-GAAP gross margins were 68.8%, down 186 basis points from Q3 2017. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $4.5 million sequentially to $125.4 million and represented 52.8% of revenues in Q4 2017 compared to $121 million, or 53.6% of revenues, in Q3 2017.

Mellanox's non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expenses in Q4 2017 were $83.3 million compared to $79.8 million in Q3 2017, representing a sequential drop of 4.3%. The Company's non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $32.5 million in the reported quarter compared to $31.2 million in the prior year's same quarter, representing sequential growth of 4%.

For Q4 2017, Mellanox's non-GAAP general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $9.7 million compared to $9.9 million in Q3 2017, representing a sequential drop of 2.3%. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP operating income was $38 million and represented 16% of revenues compared to operating income of $38.5 million, or 17.1% of revenues, in the previous quarter.

Mellanox reported GAAP net loss of $2.59 million, or negative $0.05 per share for Q4 2017, compared to net income of $9.00 million, or $0.18 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $0.82 per diluted share for the reported quarter, unchanged on a y-o-y basis, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.68 per share.

For the full year 2017, Mellanox posted GAAP net loss of $19.43 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.52 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $116.6 million with $2.28 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $169.5 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, in FY16.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, Mellanox's InfiniBand revenues totaled $102 million, up 1.9% sequentially. The Company's revenues from its InfiniBand-based products represented 43% of revenues in the reported quarter, down from 44% of revenues in the previous quarter. Mellanox's EDR 100-gigabit-per-second and CML products were up 11.2% sequentially and up 2.8% on a y-o-y basis and represented 49% of InfiniBand revenues for Q4 2017.

For Q4 2017, Mellanox's Ethernet revenues were $122.8 million, up 11% sequentially and up 73% on a y-o-y basis and represented 52% of the reported quarter's revenues.

Cash Matters

Mellanox's cash provided by operating activities during Q4 2017 was $67 million compared to $53 million in Q3 2017. The Company's cash and investments totaled $273.8 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $346.2 million on September 30, 2017.

Outlook

For the first-quarter 2018, Mellanox is forecasting non-GAAP revenues of $222 million to $232 million. The Company is expecting non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 68.5% to 69.5% and non-GAAP operating expenses between $120 million to $122 million.

Mellanox is estimating Q1 FY18 share compensation expense to be between $16.3 million and $16.8 million. In the upcoming quarter, the Company expects to recognize remaining restructuring charges related to discontinuation of 1,550 nanometer silicon photonics activities, an amount of $9 million to $12 million.

For the full fiscal 2018, Mellanox is projecting revenues of $970 million to $990 million, non-GAAP gross margins of 68% to 69%, and non-GAAP operating margins to be in the range of 18% to 19%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Mellanox's stock marginally dropped 0.82%, ending the trading session at $66.35.

Volume traded for the day: 956.84 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 760.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.03%; previous three-month period - up 52.00%; past twelve-month period - up 51.14%; and year-to-date - up 2.55%

After yesterday's close, Mellanox's market cap was at $3.35 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

