Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Matador Resources and Plains All American Pipeline Form Strategic Alliance

The gathering and transportation agreement between subsidiaries of San Mateo and Plains covers services to Matador as well as third-party customers in the Rustler Breaks asset area located in Eddy County, New Mexico. San Mateo Midstream is a JV Company which was formed in February 2017 and in which Matador owns majority 51% stake and balance 49% stake is owned by a subsidiary of Five Point Capital Partners LLC.

Scope of the gathering and transportation agreement

The strategic partnership between the subsidiaries of San Mateo and Plains All American Pipeline is covered under a Joint Tariff arrangement. As per the terms of this arrangement, both subsidiaries will offer their services to third-party producers in the joint development area of approximately 400,000 acres in Eddy County, New Mexico. The services include gathering and transportation of crude oil from the wellhead to Midland, Texas with access to other end markets, such as Cushing and the Gulf Coast. Additionally, a separate subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline plans to purchase oil produced by Matador in the Rustler Breaks asset area and in the Wolf asset area in Loving County, Texas.

Plains All American Pipeline plans to construct a mainline extension from its current long-haul oil pipeline system in Culberson County, Texas to a central delivery point on San Mateo's crude oil pipeline system, to enable transportation of crude oil from the Joint Development Area to Midland or other end markets. Matador is in the process of completing the construction of San Mateo's crude oil pipeline system throughout the Rustler Breaks asset area near Carlsbad, New Mexico. Matador estimates that the construction of the pipeline system will be completed in Q2 2018 or early Q3 2018. Additionally, San Mateo plans to accept crude oil for transportation through its system from trucks via a crude oil trucking station located near the city of Loving, New Mexico. This will provide an additional option for oil transportation to producers whose oil is yet to be connected to the pipe at the wellhead. The oil so transported will be governed by a Joint Tariff which is expected to be filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for approval before the actual start of transportation services.

Benefits of the agreement

San Mateo is optimistic that it will greatly benefit from Matador's activities in this region as well from Plains All American Pipeline's extensive midstream asset footprint, long-term customer relationships and outstanding reputation for oil gathering and transportation services. San Mateo expects that its relationship with Matador and Plains All American Pipeline will help in attracting additional market opportunities at the same time capitalize on its own capabilities of providing services across all three production streams - oil transportation and gathering, natural gas gathering and processing, and salt water gathering and disposal.

For Matador the strategic agreement will help in dealing with rising transportation costs in the Delaware Basin and save a substantial amount by transporting increasing volumes of crude oil through the pipeline. Matador also expects that this arrangement with Plains All American Pipeline will lead to profits from improved net pricing for the oil it is currently transporting via the pipeline in the Wolf asset area and have additional options for various end markets. The transportation of crude oil via the pipeline provides operational advantages by reducing shut-in risks and interruptions like ice storms or reduced trucking capacity during holidays. The transportation of oil via the pipeline gives Matador the additional opportunity of reaching additional markets from Midland.

The arrangement is highly beneficial to Matador's expanding operations which as on January 22, 2018, included five rigs Delaware Basin for drilling oil and natural gas wells and a temporary sixth rig for drilling an oil and natural gas well in Antelope Ridge asset area in southern Lea County, New Mexico. Matador plans to continue operating this rig for drilling two additional salt water disposal wells in the Rustler Breaks asset area for San Mateo. This brings San Mateo's total salt water disposal well count in the Rustler Breaks asset area to five by mid-2018. San Mateo is already disposing of approximately 100,000 barrels of water per day for Matador and third-party in Rustler Breaks and Wolf asset areas.

Matador has indicated that it would be providing guidance for the capital expenditures and production for FY18 while reporting results for FY17 in February 2018.

Management Comments

Commenting on the strategic agreement, Joseph Wm. Foran, Chairman and CEO of Matador, said:

"Not only does this relationship open up additional market opportunities for San Mateo and Matador through Plains' extensive midstream asset footprint, long-term customer relationships and record of performance, but it also demonstrates San Mateo's ability to generate value for itself and for third-party customers by providing services across all three production streams - oil, natural gas, and water."

Greg Armstrong, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American Pipeline, added:

"I, Willie Chiang, and the rest of the Plains team are very pleased to enter into this win/win opportunity with Matador and San Mateo Midstream. Building upon their prior successes, Joe Foran and his team have established a leadership role in this part of the Delaware Basin, and we are excited about extending our relationship through this strategic arrangement."

Matt Spicer, VP and GM of San Mateo, stated:

"The value of this relationship with Plains is significant to producers, providing them with increased oil market optionality, flow assurance and takeaway capacity out of the Delaware Basin with one of the most experienced and reputable transportation Companies in the business."

About Matador Resources Co.

Dallas, Texas-based Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in US. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC. San Mateo is engaged in exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Houston, Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline is a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas. It owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in US and Canada. Plains All American Pipeline handles an average of over 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Matador Resources' stock advanced 2.08%, ending the trading session at $33.30.

Volume traded for the day: 1.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.80%; previous three-month period - up 29.12%; past twelve-month period - up 32.56%; and year-to-date - up 6.97%

After yesterday's close, Matador Resources' market cap was at $3.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.92.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

