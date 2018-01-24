Active-Investors: Wired News - Lightbridge Received Approval for Key Patent Related To Metallic Nuclear Fuel Assembly Design in the US

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Lightbridge Corp. (NASDAQ: LTBR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LTBR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 22, 2018, the nuclear fuel technology Company declared that it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office, for a key patent related to its metallic nuclear fuel assembly design. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Patent Extends Lightbridge's Patent Portfolio Coverage in the US

This patent allowance extends Lightbridge's patent portfolio coverage in the United States to an entire metallic fuel assembly design for Western-type pressurized water reactors. The design can also be adapted for use in nearly all other power reactors around the world. This particular patent focuses on the fuel assembly design, building on an earlier US patent involving metallic fuel rod design and other US patents for a different variant of the seed-and-blanket fuel assembly design.

Patents Secured by Lightbridge in 2017

On October 18, 2017, Lightbridge received a notice of allowance in the People's Republic of China for key patent relating to its innovative metallic fuel design, which represented the Company's second patent in China in 2017. The Company received another notice of allowance in China for key patent covering a tri-lobe variant of its extruded metallic fuel rods used in Russian-type VVER reactors in May 2017.

On October 12, 2017, Lightbridge received notice of allowance from the European Patent Office for an additional patent relating to its innovative metallic fuel design.

In July 2017, the Company received a notice of allowance from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a key divisional patent covering two major inventions, Lightbridge's innovative metallic fuel assembly design for Western-type pressurized water reactors incorporating four-lobe, helically twisted metallic fuel rods, and the Company's proprietary manufacturing method for metallic fuel rods using powder metallurgy.

Lightbridge Signed Agreements with AREVA to Immediately Advance Fuel Development

On November 15, 2017, Lightbridge and AREVA N.P. signed three binding agreements that allowed the companies to immediately advance development of Lightbridge's innovative metallic fuel technology and protect all associated intellectual property. Both companies are in the process of finalizing their joint venture, which is expected to launch in Q1 2018. The three agreements included a Research and Development Services Agreement, a Co-Ownership Agreement, and an Intellectual Property Annex. AREVA is a leader in servicing and fueling today's reactor fleet and advancing the future of nuclear energy.

Metallic Nuclear Fuel Technology

Inherent design features of the Lightbridge metal fuel technology are expected to enhance safety characteristics of nuclear power plants under normal operation and certain off-normal events. The advanced fuel technology is designed to significantly improve the economics, performance, and safety of nuclear power plants

About Lightbridge Corp.

Founded in 1989, Lightbridge is a leading provider of safe and secure nuclear energy consulting services to commercial and governmental entities worldwide, and the company is developing next generation nuclear fuel technology that will increase power output, enhance nuclear power plant economics, and improve used fuel management. The Company is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Lightbridge's stock rose 1.29%, ending the trading session at $2.35.

Volume traded for the day: 4.04 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.75 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 130.39%; previous three-month period - up 119.63%; past twelve-month period - up 151.34%; and year-to-date - up 92.62%

After yesterday's close, Lightbridge's market cap was at $27.33 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Synthetics industry.

