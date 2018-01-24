

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, RPC Inc. (RES) said that its board of directors declared a 43 percent increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.07 per share to $0.10 per share.



The dividend is payable March 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2018.



RPC also said that it expects the recently enacted U.S. tax reform to have a meaningful positive impact on its financial results through increased earnings and operating cash flow in 2018. The company estimates its annual effective tax rate in 2018 will range from 20 to 25 percent.



