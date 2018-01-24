

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $255.5 million, or $1.96 per share. This was higher than $227.3 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.59 billion. This was up from $1.49 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $255.5 Mln. vs. $227.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $7.90



