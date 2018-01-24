Active-Investors: Wired News - NQ Mobile Announces Rebranding and Name Change; Set to Expand Smart Ride Services Portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NQ as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 22, 2018, the Company, which is a leading smart car and smart ride provider, delivering secure connected carputers for car businesses, consumer ride sharing services, and mobile security, announced the approval of a rebranding effort, where the Company proposed the change of its name from "NQ Mobile Inc." to "Link Motion Inc.", while also changing its ticker from "NQ" to "LKM". This branding and name change, according to the Company, will aim at expanding smart ride services that will enable passengers to utilize the riding time in any way they desire. NQ Mobile added that it would conduct an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at its office of Hong Kong on February 27, 2018, where the Company's shareholders will consider, and if deemed fit, will approve the change of the Company's legal name and ticker. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

According to NQ Mobile, the core product offering of its smart car platform is the Link Motion Carputer Platform, which is a technology-enabled platform, delivering software-defined car capabilities to car makers. The carputer, according to the Company, integrates software and hardware solutions and addresses the performance requirements of multiple niches including security, display, telematics, and entertainment, among several other applications. This announcement follows the recent introduction of the next generation carputer platform, the CarBrain, which will fully support and integrate with artificial intelligence and blockchain applications and technologies.

The Company further stated that its Smart Ride business will link drivers and riders together by leveraging smart cars which would be ultimately powered by the Company's CarBrain platform. The ride sharing business would further provide riders and drivers with a differentiated set of services and applications in a connected and intelligent service and car. NQ Mobile provided a tentative timeline of the release of the solution, stating that it would be rolled out during the summer of 2018.

Related Partnerships

Prior to the announcement, on December 14, 2017, NQ Mobile announced that its subsidiary, Linkmotion Holdings Ltd ("Linkmotion"), signed a new partnership with Chery Automotive Co. Ltd ("Chery"), where both the entities would together develop a technology platform for the future connected automobiles, including fully autonomous vehicles. Chery is a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, and a state-owned enterprise. Linkmotion, according to the announcement, would develop the operating system for the particular technology platform, where being the operating system vendor, it would also develop the operating system's security architecture, online diagnostics, and Linux compatibility.

Recently, on January 09, 2018, NQ Mobile announced that its subsidiary, Linkmotion, extended its product offerings beyond passenger cars, where it was selected as the platform vendor for pure electric buses being demonstrated in the city of Qingdao. The new specialized platform for public transportation vehicles, according to Linkmotion, was an extension of the existing passenger car platform. Later, on January 10, 2018, NQ Mobile announced that Linkmotion issued a paper describing the roadmap for its Carputer to advance a "CarBrain" with support for the integration of artificial intelligence, Blockchain applications, and technology architecture.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, NQ Mobile's stock dropped 1.83%, ending the trading session at $3.76.

Volume traded for the day: 295.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.94%; previous six-month period - up 9.30%; and past twelve-month period - up 1.90%

After yesterday's close, NQ Mobile's market cap was at $374.12 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

