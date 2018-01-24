BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 January 2018 were: 82.59p Capital only 83.78p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 52,000 shares on 12 January 2018, the Company now has 118,716,000 ordinary shares in issue excluding 52,000 shares in treasury. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).