The equity rights in Hemcheck Sweden AB will be delisted. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is February 7, 2018.



Security name: Hemcheck Sweden ------------------------------- Short name: HEMC TO 1 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009522063 ------------------------------- Order book ID: 135099 -------------------------------



Terms: 1 equity share gives the right to buy 1 share during the subscription period. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Subscription 2018-01-29 to 2018-02-09 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 2018-02-07 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Fredrik Holst on 070-366 09 48.