Memoori has published a new report called "Occupancy Analytics In-Building Location Based Services 2017 to 2022" which is the first comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services within the commercial office space.

The market for occupancy analytics solutions and location-based services is still in its infancy and highly fragmented. It has seen considerable activity over the past 12 months, as both established players and new entrants bring solutions to market, enabled by the advancement of the IoT in buildings and improvements in sensing technology.

With office densification rates increasing in 2017 across the world, combined with evidence of poor space utilization and the expectations of occupants for more human and productive environments, the need for workspace management platforms to provide better insight into the repurposing of current workplaces has never been so urgent.

Many organizations are investing in flexible, smart workspaces, as well as adopting more flexible working policies and practices to satisfy and retain their best employees. These trends align with the uptake of platforms and apps to support occupants and facility managers in smart offices.

The report also predicts that acquisitions and strategic partnerships will continue at a rapid rate in the near future, as workspace management platforms and IoT technology play a crucial role in the drive to establish human-centered workplaces for building occupants and more efficient operations for facility owners and operators.

About the Report

At 157 pages with 33 charts tables ONLY $1,750 USD for a single user license, our brand new report entitled Occupancy Analytics and In-Building Location Based Services 2017 to 2022 is the first comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a state of the art assessment of the emerging market for platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces. For more information, visit; https://www.memoori.com/portfolio/occupancy-analytics-in-building-location-based-services-2017/

