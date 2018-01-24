Active-Investors: Free Research Report as WNS' Revenue Surged 29.7%; Earnings Per ADS Soared 46%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on WNS (Holdings) Ltd (NYSE: WNS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WNS. WNS reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 18, 2018. The provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and updated guidance for fiscal 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended December 31, 2017, WNS reported revenue of $188.6 million, up 29.7% compared to revenues of $145.4 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue less repair payments for the reported quarter surged 32.4% to $185.2 million from $139.8 million in the year ago comparable period. The increase in revenue was attributed to healthy organic revenue growth across key verticals and services; the Company's acquisitions of HealthHelp and Denali which closed in March 2017 and January 2017, respectively; and favorability from currency and hedging. WNS' reported numbers topped analysts' estimates by $9.35 million.

During Q3 FY18, WNS' operating margin was 13.6% compared to 14.2% in the year ago same period, with margin reductions driven by the impact of WNS' annual wage increases, higher share-based compensation, and currency movements net of hedging. These headwinds were partially offset by improved seat utilization and increased operating leverage on higher volumes.

For Q3 FY18, WNS reported net income of $26.3 million compared to $18.0 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per ADS came in at $0.51 in the reported quarter compared to $0.35 in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

WNS' adjusted net income came in at $34.2 million for Q3 FY18 compared to $25.2 million in Q3 FY 17, and its adjusted diluted earnings per ADS totaled $0.66 compared to $0.49 in the year ago same period. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.50 per share.

Key Metrics

During Q3 FY18, WNS added 7 new clients, while the Company also expanded 7 existing relationships. WNS' Global headcount was 35,657 as of December 31, 2017

Cash Matters

WNS ended Q3 FY18 with $208.4 million in cash and investments and $103.1 million of debt. In the reported quarter, the Company generated $38.3 million in cash from operations, and had $9.0 million in capital expenditures. WNS also repurchased 220,461 ADSs, with its buyback program impacting cash by $9.5 million dollars. The Company's days sales outstanding were 30 days in Q3 FY18, unchanged from Q3 FY17.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance

For fiscal 2018, WNS is forecasting revenue less repair payments to be between $720 million and $726 million, up from $578.4 million in fiscal 2017. The Company's revised guidance for the year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 24.5% to 25.5%, or 23% to 24% on a constant currency basis. The Company's adjusted net income for FY18 is estimated to be between $114 million and $116 million versus $92.2 million in FY17. Based on a diluted share count of 52.3 million shares, WNS is projecting adjusted diluted earnings per ADS to be in the range of $2.18 to $2.22 in FY18 versus $1.74 in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, WNS' stock slightly climbed 0.52%, ending the trading session at $44.85.

Volume traded for the day: 266.69 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 209.15 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.55%; previous three-month period - up 18.68%; past twelve-month period - up 52.86%; and year-to-date - up 11.76%

After yesterday's close, WNS' market cap was at $2.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 48.49.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors