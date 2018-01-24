Active-Investors: Wired News - TopBuild Purchases Santa Rosa Insulation and Fireproofing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BLD as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 22, 2018, the Company announced the acquisition of Santa Rosa Insulation and Fireproofing ("Santa Rosa"). Santa Rosa has been providing installation services to both the private and public sectors in the greater Miami area for over 35 years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company generated approximately $6 million in annual revenue. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Acquisition Likely to Increase TopBuild's Market Share in the Greater Miami Region

Commenting on the acquisition, Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TopBuild, stated that Santa Rosa has strong customer relationships and an experienced labor force with demonstrated foam insulation and fireproofing expertise. The acquisition will increase TopBuild's market share in the Greater Miami region, an area of the country that has outsized growth prospects. Volas informed that the two former owners of Santa Rosa, Raul Puig and Luis Garcia, have joined the Company and will continue to grow and manage the business.

TopBuild's Recent Acquisition

On January 10, 2018, TopBuild acquired ADO Products, LLC, a distributor of insulation accessories, marking its first acquisition agreement of 2018. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, ADO Products generated approximately $27.6 million of revenue for the twelve months ended November 30, 2017. ADO Products would enhance the strength of TopBuild's Distribution business segment with its strong and long-standing customer relationships and experienced leadership team, while also expanding the latter's geographic presence and market share.

Acquisition Agreements in 2017

TopBuild has acquired four companies in 2017. The acquisitions enabled the Company to expand its market share, enhance its scale of production, and increase penetration in key markets and geographies.

In June 2017, the Company acquired Canyon Insulation, a heavy commercial insulation and fire stopping Company headquartered in Corona, California, with branches in San Diego and Livermore. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, Canyon Insulation generated approximately $28 million in annual revenue.

In April 21, 2017, TopBuild announced the acquisition of Superior Insulation Products, LLC, a residential insulation Company based in Seattle, Washington. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, Superior Insulation generated approximately $12 million in annual revenue.

In March 30, 2017, the Company acquired Capital Insulation, a residential insulation Company based in Sacramento, California. For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016, Capital Insulation generated approximately $7.0 million in annual revenue.

In January 17, 2017, TopBuild purchased Midwest Fireproofing, a heavy commercial fireproofing and insulation Company with locations in Chicago and Indianapolis. For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016, Midwest Fireproofing generated approximately $20 million in annual revenue.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild is the leading installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry, based on revenue. The Company was formed in 2015 from the spin-off of Masco Corp.'s Installation and Other Services businesses. TopBuild is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, TopBuild's stock slightly advanced 0.38%, ending the trading session at $77.50.

Volume traded for the day: 173.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.38%; previous three-month period - up 18.68%; past twelve-month period - up 110.08%; and year-to-date - up 2.32%

After yesterday's close, TopBuild's market cap was at $2.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.20.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

