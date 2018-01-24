As anticipated, the fallout from U.S. President Trump's decision to impose tariffs of up to 30% on solar imports has been big. The latest reactions include the Korean Government's announcement that it will file a petition with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Mexico's promise of legal action. BNEF, meanwhile, expects module costs to increase by US$0.10/W.

Following the decision on Monday, January 22, by Trump to impose tariffs of up to 30% on solar cells and modules (and washing machines) imported into the U.S., the industry has been in reaction mode, with emotions ranging from the supportive, to the outraged.

In the latest news, a meeting was held in Korea yesterday, January 23, by Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong, who discussed the measures with domestic solar and washing machine makers, and response strategies to the possible impacts of the tariffs.

According to a statement on the government's website, Kim expressed his regret at the "excessive" safeguard tariffs, and said that Korea would file a petition with the WTO.

"… the Ministry will take measures to protect its national interests against new U.S. tariffs based on the rights granted by World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements," read the statement.

News portal, Xinhuanet reports that South Korean solar panel makers exported $1.3 billion worth of solar cells and modules to the U.S. in 2016.

Legal recourse

Mexico has also retaliated, with its Department of ...

