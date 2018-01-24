

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $2.33 billion, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $4.08 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $31.40 billion. This was down from $33.09 billion last year.



General Electric Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.33 Bln. vs. $4.08 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $31.40 Bln vs. $33.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.1%



