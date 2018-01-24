Companies working together to offer marketing technology solutions that address the needs of Chief Marketing Officers

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), today announced that Wipro LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro Limited) will invest $9.9 million in Harte Hanks and both companies will expand their existing partnership to offer end-to-end marketing technology services to customers. Harte Hanks is a U.S.-based global marketing services company specializing in omni-channel marketing solutions including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center.

As part of their existing partnership, Wipro and Harte Hanks are jointly marketing Opera Solutions' Signal Hub platform, an advanced big data analytics and machine learning platform that enables clients to deliver a contextually relevant and personalized customer experience. Wipro's strong understanding of industry verticals, cognitive analytical capabilities and process automation combined with Harte Hanks' established agency expertise, strong MarTech capabilities, Customer Insights and Customer Experience offerings, will offer unparalleled value to clients.

In the digital world, marketers need to have deep understanding of their customers to offer an engaging personalized experience. This requires extensive investments in customer data, marketing tools and a technology stack. By providing a comprehensive solution, Wipro and Harte Hanks empower marketing professionals target and engage their customers in a holistic way.

"Wipro's investment in Harte Hanks reflects our continued commitment to offer leading-edge marketing technology and digital services that cater to the needs of Chief Marketing Officers and marketing professionals, across industry segments. This investment strengthens our existing partnership with Harte Hanks and enables us to address a key industry challenge by offering 'Marketing as a Service'," said Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited.

"Brands are now defined by the blend of all the experiences they deliver to their customers. Understanding the journey is the starting point, and it is marketing technology that facilitates the proper interactions at scale," commented Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks CEO. "Enterprises and brands are working hard to better understand their customer's buying journey and are deploying technology to help them interact with customers in relevant, meaningful ways. However, CMOs are increasingly concerned about marketing's capability to acquire and manage technology effectively. This partnership squarely addresses those opportunities."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks' 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

