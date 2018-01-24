The "FDA Approval Process for Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide a solid foundation in the approval and clearance processes for medical devices in the United States.

Participants will gain an understanding of the underlying legal and regulatory requirements and the general controls applicable to all devices, including device classification, establishment registration and device listing. With the underlying framework in mind, the approval and clearance processes for new and modified devices will be presented, including 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications.

Application contents, review processes, timelines, and key guidance documents will be discussed for each major type of submission. Participants will also learn about the pre-submission process, which FDA strongly recommends prior to the initial submission of novel devices to help ensure a successful submission process.

Finally, some hot topics will be presented. Depending on the interest of the participants, these may include new FDA requirements and policies involving Unique Device Identifier, regulation of device software, and how to distinguish device enhancements from being considered a recall.

Hot Topics

21st Century cures legislation

MDUFA IV changes

Modifications to 510(k) Cleared Devices



Upon completion of this seminar, participants will:

Understand the overall FDA medical device regulatory process

Know what is required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications

Understand how FDA processes premarket submissions

Identify key guidance documents to help ensure a successful process

Determine when pre-submission interaction with FDA is recommended

Be aware of hot topics and areas of change

