

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $356.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This was higher than $266.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.42 billion. This was up from $1.24 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $356.6 Mln. vs. $266.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $1.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.5%



