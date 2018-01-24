

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $755 billion, or $2.50 per share. This was up from $580 billion, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $8.28 billion. This was up from $7.65 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $755 Bln. vs. $580 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.50 vs. $1.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q4): $8.28 Bln vs. $7.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



