

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced Wednesday that its group CEO Ayman Asfari has received a favourable ruling from U.K. High Court of Justice and the judgment noted that Asfari was not served process in connection with the administrative sanctions made against him by the Italian National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange or CONSOB of Italy. The court therefore has ordered that the Certificate of Service relating thereto should be set aside and annulled.



Asfari in his statement said he was never served the CONSOB notice of charges against him and was never given the chance to defend himself. Petrofac said, he continues to refute all of the charges made against him and is engaged in appeal proceedings in Italy.



Petrofac's Chairman Rijnhard van Tets said: 'The Board has supported Ayman in his defence from the outset and this decision confirms his assertion that due process was not followed. We hope that a swift conclusion will now be reached to prove that in no way did Ayman act improperly.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX