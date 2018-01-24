Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Halliburton's Revenue Surged 48%; EPS Rocketed 1225%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HAL. Halliburton reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 18, 2018. The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Halliburton's total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 ended on December 31, 2017, was $5.94 billion, up 48% compared to revenue of $4.02 billion in Q4 2017. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $5.6 billion.

For full year of 2017, Halliburton's revenue surged 30% to $20.62 billion compared to revenue of $15.89 billion in full year 2016.

Halliburton's operating income was $379 million during Q4 2017 compared to operating income of $53 million in Q4 2016. Excluding special items, the Company's adjusted operating income for the reported quarter was $764 million.

For Q4 2017, Halliburton reported loss from continuing operations of $805 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $149 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The Company's adjusted income from continuing operations for the reported quarter, excluding charges related to United States tax reform and Venezuela's receivables, was $462 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, versus $35 million, or $0.04 per share, for the year earlier same quarter. Halliburton's earnings topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.46 per share.

Halliburton's Operating Segments

During Q4 2017, the Completion and Production segment's revenue grew 8% to $3.8 billion on a q-o-q basis, while operating income was $552 million, reflecting a sequential increase of 5%. The Company noted that in the United States land sector, higher pressure pumping activity and pricing led to increased revenue while higher costs and seasonality hindered profitability.

For Q4 2017, the Drilling and Evaluation segment's revenue advanced 12% to $2.1 billion on a q-o-q basis, while operating income soared 62% sequentially to $291 million. These increases were primarily due to increased drilling activity in the Middle-East and North America and higher software sales and services in Latin America.

Halliburton's Geographic Regions

During Q4 2017, the North America revenue was $3.4 billion, reflecting a 7% growth sequentially. This improvement was driven primarily by increased utilization and pricing throughout the United States land sector in the majority of Halliburton's product service lines, primarily pressure pumping as well as higher drilling activity and completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

For Q4 2017, the International revenue grew 11% to $2.5 billion on a q-o-q basis, primarily from increased activity across multiple product services lines in Latin America and increases in drilling and stimulation activity in the Eastern Hemisphere.

During Q4 2017, the Latin America region revenue jumped 16% on a q-o-q basis to $615 million, driven by increased drilling activity and higher software sales in Brazil, higher software sales in Mexico, and increased stimulation activity in Argentina.

The Europe/Africa/CIS revenue was $776 million, up 7% sequentially in Q4 2017, primarily due to higher drilling activity in the North Sea, coupled with increased activity in Algeria and Egypt. The Company's Middle-East/Asia revenue in the reported quarter was $1.1 billion, up 12% on a q-o-q basis, primarily resulting from increased drilling and stimulation activity in the Middle-East and year-end sales in China.

Corporate and Other Events

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was signed into law, effective January 01, 2018. Halliburton recorded an aggregate $882 million of non-cash discrete tax charges in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of preliminary tax provisions for the net impact of this tax law.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Halliburton's stock marginally climbed 0.76%, ending the trading session at $56.83.

Volume traded for the day: 13.75 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 8.61 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 19.84%; previous three-month period - up 31.16%; past twelve-month period - up 3.70%; and year-to-date - up 16.29%

After yesterday's close, Halliburton's market cap was at $49.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 235.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

