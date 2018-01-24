Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: GATX's Revenue Surpassed Market Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on GATX Corp. (NYSE: GATX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GATX. GATX reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 18, 2018. The railcar leasing Company provided earnings guidance for full year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, GATX reported revenues of $352.8 million compared to revenue of $362.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $346.1 million.

For full year 2017, GATX generated revenue of $1.38 billion versus revenue of $1.42 billion for FY017.

GATX reported Q4 2017 net income of $342.1 million, or $8.83 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's Q4 2017 quarter results include a net positive impact of $8.15 per diluted share from Tax Adjustments and Other Items, while Q4 2016 results include a net negative impact of $0.37 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, GATX's earnings came in at $0.68 per share, lower than Wall Street's expectations of $0.72 per share

GATX's net income for the full-year 2017 was $502.0 million, or $12.75 per diluted share, compared to $257.1 million, or $6.29 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 and FY16 full-year results included net benefits from Tax Adjustments and Other Items of $8.05 per diluted share and $0.52 per diluted share, respectively.

GATX's Segment Performance

Rail North America - During Q4 2017, the Rail North America reported segment profit of $61.2, up 26% compared to $48.5 million in Q4 2016. At December 31, 2017, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was approximately 120,000 cars, including more than 16,000 boxcars.

At the end of Q4 2017, Rail North America segment's fleet utilization was 98.2% compared to 98.5% at the end of Q3 2017 and 98.9% at the end of Q4 2016. During the reported quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 32.4% compared to negative 27.0% in the prior quarter and negative 36.2% in the year ago same period.

The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during Q4 2017 was 36 months compared to 35 months in Q3 2017, and 29 months in Q4 2016. The segment's reported quarter renewal success rate was 74.8% compared to 74.9% at the end of the previous quarter and 64.7% at the end of the year earlier same quarter.

Rail International - During Q4 2017, the Rail International's segment profit surged 33% to $18.7 million compared to $14.1 million in Q4 2016, primarily driven by more railcars on lease at GATX Rail Europe (GRE) and lower maintenance costs. At the end of Q4 2017, GRE's fleet consisted of approximately 23,000 cars and utilization was 96.8% compared to 95.6% at the end of Q3 2017 as well as Q4 2016 end.

American Steamship Company - The American Steamship Company (ASC) reported segment profit of $6.1 million in Q4 2017 compared to a segment loss of $2.8 million in Q4 2016. The increase in quarterly segment profit was primarily attributable to more tonnage and increased operational efficiency. Additionally, in Q4 2016, ASC reported $5.0 million of expense related to an increased accrual for pending litigation and costs associated with the scheduled return of a leased vessel. ASC operated 12 vessels during 2017 and carried approximately 27.8 million net tons of cargo compared to 11 vessels which carried 25.4 million net tons in 2016.

Portfolio Management - The Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $9.0 million in Q4 2017 compared to $17.7 million in Q4 2016. The decrease in reported quarter profit was due to lower contributions from the marine portfolio.

Outlook

For full year 2018, GATX is forecasting earnings to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per diluted share. This range incorporates an impact of approximately $0.20 per diluted share resulting from lower US corporate tax rates effective in 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, GATX's stock slightly declined 0.22%, ending the trading session at $69.51.

Volume traded for the day: 378.42 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 292.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.10%; previous three-month period - up 13.76%; past twelve-month period - up 17.44%; and year-to-date - up 11.82%

After yesterday's close, GATX's market cap was at $2.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.43.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

