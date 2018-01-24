Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: First Horizon's Q4 Results Outperformed Market Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Entegra Financial Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, First Horizon's total revenues came in at $375.28 million compared to $319.63 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter missed market expectations of $385.2 million. During Q4 FY17, First Horizon's net interest income surged to $242.09 million from $195.55 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, total non-interest income rose to $133.05 million in Q4 FY17 from $124.21 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The financial services provider reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $52.84 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus a net income available to common shareholders $53.29 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.30 for the reported quarter, which came in above Wall Street's estimates of $0.29.

First Horizon's total revenues stood at $1.33 billion in FY17, up 4% from $1.28 billion in FY16. The Company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $159.32 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $220.85 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the last year.

Performance Metrics

During Q4 FY17, First Horizon's reported total loans, net of unearned income, stood at $27.66 billion, up 41% from $19.59 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's total deposits also surged 35% to $30.63 billion y-o-y in Q4 FY 17 from $22.67 billion in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, First Horizon's return on average assets was negative 0.58% versus positive 0.80% in the previous year's comparable period. The Company's return on average common equity was negative 6.73% in Q4 FY17 compared to a positive return on average common equity of 9.00% reported in the year ago corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the bank's efficiency ratio was 92.41% in Q4 FY17 versus 74.40% in Q4 FY16.

First Horizon's net interest margin improved to 3.27% in Q4 FY17 from 3.00% in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, total assets grew to $41.42 billion from $28.56 billion in the last year's same quarter. The Company reported non-interest expenses of $346.67 million in Q4 FY17, which were above the $237.90 million reported in the year ago comparable period.

At the end of Q4 FY17, the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio was 8.68% compared to 9.94% as on the close of books at the end of Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's total non-performing assets rose to $177.16 million, or $0.61% of total loans, from $164.62 million, or 0.80% of total loans, in Q4 FY16.

The Company's allowance for loan losses were $189.56 million in Q4 FY17, down 6% on a y-o-y basis from $202.07 million in the last year's corresponding period. During the reported quarter, net charge-offs was $8.31 million, or 0.15% of average loans.

Segment Performance

For the reported quarter, the Company's Regional Banking segment's total revenues came in at $314.80 million, up 19% y-o-y from the $264.04 million reported in the prior year's same quarter. Additionally, the segment's net income surged 31% to $82.47 million y-o-y.

First Horizon's Fixed Income segment's revenues grew 12% to $61.15 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17 from $54.60 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment reported a net income of $4.03 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $4.00 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's Corporate segment reported revenues outflow of $9.15 million compared to revenues outflow of $12.83 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment posted a net loss of $120.24 million compared to a net loss of $12.34 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's Non-Strategic segment reported total revenues of $8.48 million in Q4 FY17, which was 39% lower than the $13.82 million recorded in the year ago comparable quarter. The segment reported a net loss of $14.64 million in Q4 FY17 versus a net income of $2.93 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, First Horizon National's stock marginally rose 0.05%, ending the trading session at $20.11.

Volume traded for the day: 4.70 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.21 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.25%; previous six-month period - up 13.42%; past twelve-month period - up 3.98%; and year-to-date - up 0.60%

After yesterday's close, First Horizon National's market cap was at $6.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Southeast Banks industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors