World Melamine Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2021 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

The "Melamine: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world melamine market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for melamine.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of melamine

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing melamine capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on melamine manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of melamine in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Melamine market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: MELAMINE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. MELAMINE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. MELAMINE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World melamine capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World melamine production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Melamine consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Melamine global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Melamine prices in the world market



4. MELAMINE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Melamine European market analysis



Countries covered:

Austria

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

4.2. Melamine Asia Pacific market analysis



Countries included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Taiwan

4.3. Melamine North American market analysis



Countries under consideration:

USA

4.4. Melamine Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Trinidad

4.5. Melamine Middle East market analysis



Countries examined:

Iran

Qatar

5. MELAMINE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Melamine capacity and production forecast up to 2021

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Melamine consumption forecast up to 2021

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Melamine market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MELAMINE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. MELAMINE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. MELAMINE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wpvmm/world_melamine?w=5



