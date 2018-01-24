Cambridge Sound Management Voted Best Workplace Technology by Facility Executives

Commercial sound masking leader wins the 2018 Facility Executive Reader's Choice Award

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cambridge Sound Management, the world's largest provider of sound masking technology, announced today they were awarded the Facility Executive Reader's Choice Award for workplace technology in 2018.The coveted award is determined by thousands of facility management professionals, and is based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPunajSCHf8

Cambridge Sound Management manufacturers advanced sound masking products under the QtPro and DynasoundPro brands, which are used to help increase acoustic comfort, protect speech privacy, and reduce noise distractions in thousands of companies around the world.

"The products offered by the winners of the 2018 Readers' Choice Awards represent leading solutions for facility executives," says Anne Cosgrove, Editor in Chief of Facility Executive. "These annual awards provide a view into which companies our readers find most beneficial in their work. This recognition is impressive considering the vast number of products and services that facility management professionals evaluate and implement on a regular basis."

"Noise distractions and a lack of speech privacy are major issues in today's facility. With the shift to open floor plan layouts and more minimalistic interior office designs, sound management is a hot topic, "says David Sholkovitz, VP of Marketing at Cambridge Sound Management. "We are honored that Facility Executive readers have voted Cambridge Sound Management a winner in their 2018 Reader's Choice Awards."

For more information about Cambridge Sound Management and their sound masking solutions visit cambridgesound.com or call 800.219.8199.

About Cambridge Sound Management

Cambridge Sound Management, Inc., the world's largest provider of sound masking solutions, manufactures QtPro and DynasoundPro sound masking systems to help organizations across multiple industries protect speech privacy, reduce noise distractions, and increase workplace productivity. Cambridge Sound Management's proprietary sound masking technology works by emitting a uniform, barely perceptible background sound at the frequencies of human speech. Cost effective and easy to install, their sound masking, office paging, and background music systems are deployed in hundreds of millions of square feet of space throughout the world including commercial organizations, healthcare facilities, financial services, government agencies, and educational institutions.

Contact: David Sholkovitz

+1 781-547-7482

dsholkovitz@cambridgesound.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632446/CSM_AwardFlyer_Large.jpg

