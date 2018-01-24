Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the renewable energy industry. A renowned renewable energy provider wanted to match their offerings with that of the competitors and modify pricing to meet the needs of each segment. The client wanted to recognize the critical segments and implement a segmentation strategy to distribute services for each specific segment.

According to the strategic intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation is the practice of separating customers into smaller segments depending on their interests and spending habits."

The renewable energy industry is witnessing a revolution due to the growing advances in technology, cost reduction, and the influence of new financial structures. In spite of the availability of fossil fuels, organizations in the renewable energy space are capitalizing heavily on the R&D to meet the rising demands for cost-effective and environment-friendly energy sources.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client devise marketing strategies to target specific and smaller groups. The client was able to rearrange their marketing campaigns to target and position products efficiently. Also, the client was able to focus on the most profitable market segments to maximize their ROI.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Create multiple segmentation strategies

Differentiate the markets based on geography, distribution, and price

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Helping companies address issues pertaining to new emission standards

Leveraging innovative strategies to boost profits

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

