The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Elisa Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting of 12 April 2018 that the number of members of the Board of Directors to be seven (7). The Nomination Board proposes that Mr Raimo Lind, Ms Clarisse Berggårdh, Mr Petteri Koponen, Ms Leena Niemistö, Ms Seija Turunen and Mr Antti Vasara be re-elected as members of the Board. The Nomination Board proposes further that Mr Anssi Vanjoki is elected as a new member of the Board. Mr Mika Vehviläinen has announced that he is not available for re-election in the 2018 Annual General Meeting.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Elisa Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Mr Raimo Lind be elected as the Chairman of the Board and Mr Anssi Vanjoki be elected as the Deputy Chairman.



All the proposed Board Members are considered to be independent of the company and of its significant shareholders.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged, except the remuneration for meeting participation. According to the proposal the Chairman is paid annual remuneration of EUR 108,000 (EUR 9,000 per month), the Vice Chairman and the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 72,000 (EUR 6,000 per month), and other Board members EUR 60,000 (EUR 5,000 per month); and additionally EUR 700 per meeting of the Board and of a Committee. According to the proposal, the annual remuneration is paid and the shares will be acquired following the first quarter interim report of 2018. The proposal does not include share transfer restrictions; however the Nomination Board does require that members of the Board hold shares in the company.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board further proposes that the Charter of Elisa Shareholders' Nomination Board be technically amended in order to propose the appointment of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Board to the Annual General Meeting.



More information on the Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal on the composition of the Board of Directors and its full proposals are available on Elisa Corporation's website at www.elisa.com/agm. The Nomination Board's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Elisa Corporation is chaired by Mr Antti Mäkinen (appointed by Solidium Oy). The members of the committee are Mr Reima Rytsölä (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Mr Timo Ritakallio (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Ms Hanna Hiidenpalo (Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Mr Raimo Lind (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elisa Corporation).



