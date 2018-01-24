Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: ANGRY BIRDS SCORE A TOUCHDOWN AT SUPER BOWL LII





NFL and Rovio Entertainment partner to create an exciting, limited-time Super Bowl game integration available for download now.

Espoo, Finland - January 24, 2018 - Angry Birds gamers, Super Bowl fans...Hut-Hut! The NFL and Rovio Entertainment are joining forces to bring fans a unique experience around the biggest event in sports. This collaboration joins two of the world's most popular games - Super Bowl and Angry Birds - by allowing millions of fans to play the hugely popular Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution games with a Super Bowl LII twist.

Within Angry Birds 2, mobile gamers and football fans can outfit their flocks with a choice of any of the 32 official NFL jerseys and helmets to compete in brand new Super Bowl-themed game levels as well as in-game competitions.

The Angry Birds Evolution Super Bowl LII events unveils 32 NFL characters into the game, and players have the chance to get an exclusive new bird character called the 'Quarterback', who will be outfitted in an NFL team jersey. In 'Player Versus Player' mode, 'The Oinktagon', gets a complete Super Bowl LII makeover as it is transformed into a football field.

The new Angry Birds Super Bowl LII in-game features are vividly brought to life with console quality graphics, highlighting all 32 team uniforms and logos. The NFL in-game graphics are special, limited-time experiences found within the Angry Birds franchise adding even more excitement to the games.

Michelle Micone, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products at NFL commented:

"Our partnership with Rovio Entertainment illustrates the NFL's desire to engage fans through unique experiences. The Angry Birds portfolio provides an excellent platform to reach millions of mobile gamers and football fans around the world."

Miika Tams, Vice President, Games at Rovio Entertainment commented:

"The Angry Birds and NFL partnership represents two iconic brands coming together leading up to Super Bowl LII. Rovio is thrilled to develop new NFL Super Bowl LII in-game features. This is another great demonstration of the versatility of the Angry Birds brand as we spark the imaginations of millions of football fans globally. As part of our ongoing strategy, Rovio continues to partner with the most innovative global brands, providing our legions of fans with brand new game events and exciting new features."

The Super Bowl LII in-game events begin across both Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution on Wednesday 24 and run until Super Bowl Sunday on February 4. Download the games now: