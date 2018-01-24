London stocks had extended losses by midday on Wednesday as the pound surged to a post-Brexit high against the dollar after solid UK employment data. The FTSE 100 was down 0.4% to 7,697.75, while the pound was up 0.9% against the dollar to 1.4124 after the jobs data, currently sitting back at levels seen in early 2016 before the Brexit vote. The pound was also firmer against the euro, up 0.4% to 1.1432. The pound was already enjoying a strong performance amid hopes of a 'soft' Brexit but took ...

