sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,076 Euro		-0,018
-1,65 %
WKN: A1H9WB ISIN: GB00B43G0577 Ticker-Symbol: PQQB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,059
1,079
16:34
1,048
1,068
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREMIER OIL PLC1,076-1,65 %