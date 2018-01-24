WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Overall market segment for Mortgage Loan (M&L) Business Process Services (BPS) by NelsonHall in their 2017 Vendor Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT).

"WNS is delighted to be recognized as a 'leader' in Mortgage and Loan BPS," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "We have been able to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and adaptability in this market segment, transitioning our capabilities towards integrated, automated solutions that help digitize delivery and offer our clients flexible, transaction-based pricing. Our deep domain expertise, proprietary strength in niche product lines such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and strong mortgage analytics practice are helping clients drive improved business outcomes."

"WNS has long-term experience with regional and large lenders, successfully delivering complex lending processes accurately and efficiently," said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director for Banking Sourcing Services at NelsonHall. He added, "Digitalization of delivery and focus on secondary market services is the latest phase of WNS enhancing its business. It will continue to provide its clients with the operational flexibility that will help them mitigate the challenges of industry cycles."

NelsonHall's NEAT evaluates vendors on their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit', as well as their 'ability to meet future client requirements'. WNS' highlighted strengths include long-term experience with large, complex clients across all critical mortgage processes, diversity across end-markets, niche proprietary capabilities, and increased use of automation and transaction-based pricing.

WNS' Banking and Financial BPM services help clients improve their competitive positioning and reduce the cost of operations in an increasingly complex and regulated environment. The company has a strong mortgage analytics practice, offering Loan Origination Servicing, Default Management, Mortgage Analytics and Mortgage Risk Management.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of December 31, 2017, WNS had 35,657 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is rigorous and all-original, and widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005497/en/

Contacts:

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Investors

David Mackey

Corporate SVP-Finance Head of Investor Relations

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

or

Media

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com pr@wns.com