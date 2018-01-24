

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.30 billion, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $0.97 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $7.59 billion. This was up from $5.33 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.30 Bln. vs. $0.97 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $7.59 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 - $0.59 Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.90



