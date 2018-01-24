Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' by Everest Group in its report 'Cloud Enablement Services Market Trends and Service PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018: Containers and SDI Gathering Steam'.

The study analyzed the capabilities of 21 leading cloud enablement service providers, and mapped them on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix. The criteria, basis which service providers were evaluated, included a comprehensive picture of their cloud enablement services vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery capabilities, customer experience, and market penetration.

Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Everest Group said, "Wipro's strong end-to-end suite of cloud enablement services, balanced focus across the infrastructure and application/workload transformation layers, and a strong partnership network and internal IP set have helped the company position itself as a Leader in this assessment. Wipro continues to make investments aligned with market dynamics such as focusing on building next generation capabilities around software-defined infrastructure and web-scale IT."

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice-President and Head Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, "We are delighted to have been recognized as a 'Leader' in the PEAK Matrix for Cloud Enablement Services by Everest Group. The key to our success are our best in-class cloud services and the ability to respond with agility to new-age customer needs for dynamic cloud services. At Wipro, we are focused on helping our clients keep pace with the evolving industry landscape."

To view the full report, please visit: http://www.wipro.com/microsite/Wipro-is-positioned-as-a-leader-on-the-everest-group-peak-matrix-for-cloud-enablement-services/

