The "An Introduction to the Medical Device Regulation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will help you gain a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory requirements.

This seminar provides a detailed introduction to the European medical device legislation. It will explain the Directives and which products are covered, the involvement of Notified Bodies, how to choose one and outline what a manufacturer must do. It will also cover the documentation necessary to apply for the CE Mark.

Key Topics

Learn the role of a Notified Body

Know what a Competent Authority expects

Better under Conformity Assessment Procedures, Classification, Medical Device legislation

Comply with Manufacturing Responsibilities

Consider the requirements for Quality Systems

Plan your Clinical Evaluations

Agenda

Day One

What is a medical device?

Europe and the Medical Device

What is a Competent Authority?

Classification of devices

Conformity Assessment Procedures

Workshop 1: Classification

Day Two

Manufacturer's responsibilities

Quality systems

Labelling of devices

Workshop 2: Labelling

Clinical evaluations

Workshop 3: Clinical evaluations

Day Three

Medical device vigilance

Workshop 4: Vigilance

Drug/Device combinations

Devices incorporating material of animal origin

The revision to the regulations for medical devices

Q&A session

