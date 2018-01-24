Record Attendance at Canaccord Genuity Blockchain Conference

TORONTO, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

1,000 attendees gathered in Vancouver for one-day event centered on blockchain and cryptocurrencies

Canaccord Genuity (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the Company's first annual Blockchain Investor Day, held in Vancouver on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. More than 1,000 attendees gathered to hear presentations from the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency innovators, investors and thought leaders.

"Our ability to deliver early stage success for our clients and investors in the blockchain sector is backed by our long-standing commitment to our global technology practice, with dedicated investment bankers and research analysts across Canada, the U.S., and the UK & Europe," said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "With a fully integrated global platform, we are able to provide access and distribution capability to the world's leading growth investors in all of these markets, in addition to Australia, the broader Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East."

To date, Canaccord Genuity has established the firm as a leading independent investment bank for the blockchain sector in Canada, having successfully completed several new issues in recent months and is actively involved with additional mandates. The firm is also a leading market maker for US and Canadian listed companies in the sector.

Conference highlights and key investing themes will be published in theCanaccord Genuity Cryptoassetsthematic research publication and discussed on theCanaccord Genuity Crypto Universityconference call series. Accredited investors are encouraged to contact their institutional sales or wealth management representatives to request access to these products.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in 10 countries worldwide. Our team of nearly 1,000 capital markets and advisory professionals has industry and transactional expertise in 18 key sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank- expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention.

More information is available at http://www.canaccordgenuity.com

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets.'

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

Media Contact:

Christina Marinoff

Vice President

Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +1-416-687-5507

email: christina.marinoff@canaccord.com

http://www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com