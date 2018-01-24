Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, is pleased to announce that the observational clinical trial carried out by Dr. Richard Tytus and his team at Hamilton Medical Research Group in Hamilton, Ontario (the "Trial") has been completed. Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc., a contract research organization, has completed the final report on the Trial and has submitted it to Health Canada for final approval.

The objective of the Trial was to assess eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment for diabetes and related complications in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics over three months. The secondary endpoints of the Trial observed changes from baseline in the following;

Insulin sensitivity

Diabetic neuropathy

Diabetic foot pain and numbness

Wound healing

Blood pressure

Kidney function

Any other changes reported by patients

The Company is pleased to announce that all 30 subjects (100%) taking part in the Trial followed through to completion. This level of completion is considered to be unusually high, particularly since the subjects were required to come to the clinic twice a week for a period of three months after the initial screening and selection.

The Trial resulted in several encouraging trends spanning a vast array of areas including HbA1c and secondary efficacy endpoints assessing insulin resistance, insulin sensitivity, blood pressure and kidney function following eBalance treatment. On average, the mean HbA1c decreased as compared to baseline. The post-treatment glucometer reading decreased relative to pre-treatment on most visits. A trend towards a decrease in markers assessing insulin resistance including fasting blood glucose, plasma insulin and HbA1c compared to baseline was noted. A marked decrease in blood pressure as measured by systolic and diastolic blood pressure was observed. A decrease in eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate used to assess kidney function) was also exhibited. Lastly, in regard to general pain, the Trial revealed that some subjects, without diagnosed complications, reported feeling less pain and/or coldness or numbness in their extremities. During the Trial there were no subjects with diabetic wounds so no results were observed in this area.

The treatment was considered safe for the purposes of the Trial. There were no significant treatment-related adverse events or negative abnormalities in routine hematology, biochemistry, vital signs or physical findings for the duration of the Trial.

Dr. Terrance Owen, CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with the results of this observational clinical trial. It confirms observations that we have made in the past about the benefits of eBalance treatments. Certainly, we are considering expanding our testing to include other conditions that may be alleviated by our technology."

William Rowe, CEO of Nutrasource, the CRO working in partnership with Cell MedX on the Trial said, "Based on the results of the study, we look forward to discussing next steps with Cell MedX to further validate these results in new clinical trials for additional indications for patient wellbeing. The results observed set a positive foundation for Cell MedX in the next stage of research and regulatory filings."

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com.

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA or Health Canada, nor has it been peer reviewed.

