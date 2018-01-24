Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that earlier this year, the Wuxi Municipal Financial Affairs Office (WMFAO) completed its review of the required documents submitted by Peak to establish its financial services subsidiary, Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC"), as a licensed financial services company in China. As a result, the WMFAO subsequently gave Peak and its strategic partner Jiu Dong Limited ("Jiu Dong") the green light to proceed with the physical setup of ASFC's offices in preparation of the final steps of the WMFAO's audit process prior to the official registration of ASFC as a Chinese financial services company.

Peak and Jiu Dong have now completed the setup of ASFC's offices in the Yixing district of the city of Wuxi, just west of Shanghai. During the final stages of this approval process, which is following its normal course and is expected to conclude within the coming weeks, the WMFAO will visit ASFC's offices to ensure that they meet the established guidelines for Chinese financial services companies. ASFC expects to begin to operate as soon as the WMFAO's audit process concludes.

Peak to Attend Upcoming Cantech Investment Conference in Toronto

The Company also announced that it will attend this year's Cantech Investment Conference (http://cambridgehouse.com/e/cantech-investment-conference-2018-72), Canada's largest technology investment conference. The conference will take place in the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on January 31st, 2018. Peak will be located at Booth 211 and invites shareholders attending the conference to stop by and say hello.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

