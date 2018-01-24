

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $168.40 million, or $2.94 per share. This was up from $146.92 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $2.63 billion. This was up from $2.47 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $168.40 Mln. vs. $146.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.94 vs. $2.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q4): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 - $14.15



