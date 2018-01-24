

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $486 million, or $1.69 per share. This was higher than $416 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.67 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $486 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



