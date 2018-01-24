

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (GWW) updated 2018 sales and earnings per share guidance issued on Nov. 10, 2017, to reflect U.S. tax legislation and 2017 actual results. The company still expects 3 to 7 percent sales growth and now expects earnings per share of $12.95 to $14.15 for 2018. The prior earnings per share guidance for 2018 was $10.60 to $11.80.



The company said the increase in the midpoint of the earnings per share guidance is composed of $0.50 from better than expected 2017 operating performance, $2.15 from a lower corporate tax rate under U.S. tax legislation and $0.06 from incremental share buybacks funded by the benefits of the tax legislation, partially offset by $0.10 of lower benefits from clean energy investments and $0.26 in increased investment in the business funded by the benefits of the tax legislation.



