Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company')

24 January 2018



Issue of Equity

The Board of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc announces that the Company has issued 125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each (the "New Shares") on a non-pre-emptive basis, subject to listing, in order to meet ongoing market demand. The New Shares, which will rankpari passuwith the Company's existing shares, are being issued at a price of 480.5p per ordinary shareand at a premium to the prevailing live net asset value.

Applications have been made for the New Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in these shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 30 January2018.

Following Admission, the total number ofordinaryshares in issue will be23,660,891 and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be23,660,891. This figure may be used by shareholdersas the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10