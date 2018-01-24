Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market to Mark 5.4% CAGR Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type (Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, and Others), Technology (Water borne, Solvent borne, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the aerospace adhesives & sealants market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 10,898.9 Mn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/MarketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Aerospace adhesives and sealants are specialized and durable materials used in the manufacture and maintenance of aircraft. These materials are essential components as they are often exposed to high-temperatures and high-pressure gradients during flights. Aerospace adhesives and sealants are primarily used in the aerospace industry for applications such as waterproofing, filling, bonding, and sealing. Epoxy and polyurethane adhesives are extensively used in the aerospace industry. Growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market is driven by industry players focusing intensely on research and development of new and cost-effective adhesives and sealants, coupled with increasing global production of aircraft.

Do inquire about report before purchasing here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market/inquiry

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of composites in aircraft manufacturing owing to manufacturers emphasizing on construction of lightweight and more fuel efficient aircraft, coupled with rising demand for advanced aerospace adhesives and sealants from maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) industries are key factors driving growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market. In addition, increasing global aircraft production rate, and rising demand for cost-effective air transport in emerging economies are other major factors expected to fuel growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period.

However, high amount of volatile organic compounds (VOC) present in aerospace adhesives and sealants are harmful to the environment, which is a major factor restraining growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market. Additionally, stringent government regulations, coupled with high costs associated with research and development of aerospace adhesives and sealants are other factors expected to restrain growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period.

Development of more cost-effective aerospace adhesives and sealants, coupled with adhesives that contain minimal amounts of VOC can create major potential opportunities for players in the market.

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. The type segment includes epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others. The technology segment includes water borne, solvent borne, and others. Application segment includes non-commercial, and commercial. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to aerospace adhesives and sealants market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz,

By type: The epoxy segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution among other type segments, and is expected to register highest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

By technology: The solvent borne segment is projected to account for highest revenue share among other technology segments, and register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

By application: Commercial segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market in 2016, and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Master Bond Inc., Beacon Adhesives, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Solvay, 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Arkema, PPG Industries Inc., and Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC.

The Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Aerospace Adhesives Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/aerospace-adhesives-market/

Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/hot-melt-adhesives-market/

Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/hemostats-tissue-sealants-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13176038/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch





Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876







Website: https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website:http://topexaminer.com/