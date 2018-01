John Wood Group PLC ("Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Ian McHoul, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non executive director of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. with effect from 24 January 2018.

