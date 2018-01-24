The scheme provides investment support for residential and commercial solar PV systems. The round's deadline is April 30, 2018.

The Czech Ministry of the Environment (MŽP) and the State Environmental Fund (SFŽP) have opened the new round of the incentive program for sustainable building, the so-called Green Savings Programme.

The two entities said that applications for new residential and commercial PV power projects up to 1 MW under the program will be accepted until April 30, 2018.

Under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...