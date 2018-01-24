Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top five customer analytics platforms for food industry companies. The food industry may be better positioned to take advantage of customer analytics than almost any other vertical.

The food industry is one of the rapidly growing sectors in the world. Players in the food industry are taking inspiration from the success of various other sectors and have started leveraging advanced data analytics technologies for improvising their business strategies.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Customer analytics solutions help food industry firms to know who their regular customers are, what are the items that they regularly order, and what kind of payment methods do they usually opt for."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top customer analytics platforms for food industry companies.

Top customer analytics platforms for food industry companies

Venga: A platform that aims to drive recurrent sales and modified services with the help of data collated from POS and reservation systems.

Upserve: This helps food industry clients to augment their business and commence customer analytics using the data collected POS, inventory, accounting, and other business systems.

FishBowl: Helps food industry clients drive foreseeable sales and profitability by using information from sources such as loyalty member database or e-mail campaigns.

