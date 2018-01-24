Fusion Worldwide Smashes 2017 Goals To Achieve Record Year End Results

Demonstrates sky-high demand for open market distributors of electronic components

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Fusion Worldwide, a leading open market electronic components distributor, surpassed its 2017 goals across the board, generating over $525 million in revenue and making 2017 the company's most successful year to date. Fusion Worldwide also experienced increases in both its workforce and customer base, prompting office moves in two key locations as well as two major warehouse facility upgrades.

Coming out of a record-breaking 2016, the company's global footprint experienced exceptional growth in 2017, supported by a 27 percent increase in the workforce and a 50 percent increase in the customer base. To accommodate this growth, Fusion relocated its offices in Singapore and Amsterdam to larger, upgraded facilities, tripling the size of each. With the additional resources, the company increased its vendors by 14 percent as well as the number of line items shipped by 24 percent.

Beyond the numbers, Fusion also excelled in many areas from a leadership standpoint in 2017. COO Paul Romano was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's '2017 Supply Chain Pros to Know.' The company ranked #13 on SourceToday's Top 50 Electronics Distributors 2017 list and was also recognized for its commitment to reducing its impact on theenvironment exemplified by an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)14001 certification. Fusion was also recommended for the AS9120B certification, the aerospace standard for stockists and distributors of parts to manufacturers that supply the aerospace industry.

The company will also be relocating its Mass. warehouse to a new state of the art facility. The upgraded facility is four times the size of the current warehouse and will allow for significant expansion to support growth. In addition to the added square footage, Fusion will be adding significant automation and technology as well as separate spaces for inspection, testing and an expanded screening and analysis lab. Additionally, Fusion also plans to relocate its Hong Kong facility to a larger space, adding significant automation and technology features. The company has also added a number of inventory management locations globally, including Texas and Singapore.

"Through innovation and dedication, the team exceeded all goals this year to achieve unprecedented growth for Fusion in 2017," said Peter LeSaffre, CEO, Fusion Worldwide. "This is a testament to the growing need for open market distributors as electronic component shortages persist in the age of technology."

Headquartered in Boston, with locations in Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Wilmington, Mass. and San Jose, Fusion Worldwide sources electronic components and finished goods for a broad range of industry verticals including computing, automotive, telecom and infrastructure.

Fusion Worldwide is a leading open marketdistributor of electronic components with nonstop global sourcing. Partnering with the world's largest technology companies to solve supply chain issues, the company sources current production goods as well as obsolete and end of lifeproducts and after-market services. Fusion Worldwide's capabilities extend into quality inspection, inventory management and global logistics.Headquartered in Boston, Fusion Worldwide has locations in San Jose, Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Wilmington, Mass.For more information, visitwww.fusionww.com.

