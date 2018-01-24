

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, transportation company Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said its board of directors approved an 18 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.



Norfolk Southern's board of directors approved an increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $0.61 per share to $0.72 per share.



The dividend is payable March 10, to shareholders of record on Feb. 2. Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 142 consecutive quarters.



Looking forward in 2018 with respect to capital deployment, Norfolk Southern plans to invest $1.8 billion to maintain the safety of its rail network, enhance service, improve operational efficiency, and support growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX