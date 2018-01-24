

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $274.3 million, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $235.4 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $1.94 billion. This was up from $1.65 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $274.3 Mln. vs. $235.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.780 - $1.820 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.39 - $3.47 Full year revenue guidance: $7.440 - $7.600 Bln



