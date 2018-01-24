XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Appoints Russell Hoch to Lead Less-Than-Truckload Sales in North America

XPO Logistics Appoints Russell Hoch to Lead Less-Than-Truckload Sales in North America

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 24, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Russell Hoch as senior vice president of sales for its less-than-truckload (LTL) business in North America. Hoch has responsibility for the company's LTL commercial strategy and sales organization, reporting to Tony Brooks, president of XPO's less-than-truckload business in North America.

Hoch most recently served in sales leadership and customer management roles with XPO's strategic accounts program. He has nearly two decades of senior management experience, including 17 years with multinational technology conglomerate Cisco Systems. Most recently, as vice president of Cisco Services, Hoch developed go-to-market strategies inclusive of direct and partner channels and led the transformation of the Cisco Services Portfolio to achieve over $12 billion in sales. As senior director and chief of staff for Cisco Services' worldwide sales operations, he led teams that achieved over $10 billion in sales. Hoch holds a master's of business administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and bachelor's degree in computer science from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Brooks said, "Russell is a seasoned sales leader who understands our culture of getting results. He'll head a talented LTL sales force and develop exciting multi-modal solutions for our customers in collaboration with other XPO services."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with over 91,000 employees and 1,444 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com.

