This announcement is made by Foresight VCT plc ('the Company') in connection with the proposals to effectively remove the planned exit shares of the 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Planned Exit Shares') and the infrastructure shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Infrastructure Shares'), details of which were contained in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 21 December 2017 ('the Circular').



General Meeting



The Board is pleased to announce that at the general meeting of the Company held on 23 January 2018, the special resolution to approve matters relating to the removal of the Planned Exit Shares and Infrastructure Shares, as set out in the Circular, was duly passed on a show of hands.



The Company's registrar received forms of proxy from 1,072 members who hold a total of 26,701,658 shares representing 12.16% of the Company's issued share capital. The proxy votes for the general meeting were as follows:



For/Discretion 26,566,681 (99.69%)



Against 83,611 (0.31%)



Withheld 51,366 (-)



Class Meetings



The Board is also pleased to announce that at the separate class meetings of the holders of ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares each adjourned to 24 January 2018, the special resolutions to approve the passing of the resolution at the general meeting of the Company and the variation to class rights therefrom, as set out in the Circular, were duly passed, on a show of hands in respect of the ordinary share class and infrastructure share class meetings, and by way of a poll in respect of the planned exit share class meeting.



In connection with the ordinary share class meeting, the Company's registrar received forms of proxy from 873 members who hold a total of 18,674,264 ordinary shares representing 10.63% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. The proxy votes for the ordinary share class meeting were as follows:



For/Discretion 18,559,346 (99.55%)



Against 83,632 (0.45%)



Withheld 31,286 (-)



In connection with the planned exit share class meeting, the Company's registrar received forms of proxy from 169 members who hold a total of 2,320,567 planned exit shares representing 20.35% of the Company's issued planned exit share capital. The results of the poll at the planned exit share class meeting were as follows (which were the same as the proxy votes received for the meeting):



For 2,304,070 (99.70%)



Against 6,950 (0.30%)



In connection with the infrastructure share class meeting, the Company's registrar received forms of proxy from 189 members who hold a total of 4,446,647 infrastructure shares representing 13.68% of the Company's issued infrastructure share capital. The proxy votes for the infrastructure share class meeting were as follows:



For/Discretion 4,436,727 (100.00%)



Against 0 (0.00%)



Withheld 9,920 (-)



A copy of the resolutions passed at the above meetings will shortly be available for inspection on both the Company's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) and the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser Foresight Group LLP Tel: 0203 667 8159



