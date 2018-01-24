Capital for Colleagues plc - Notice of AGM

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

24 January 2018

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 11.00 on 21 February 2018 at 8th Floor, 111 Piccadilly, Manchester M1 2HY, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

John Eckersley, Chief Executive

0161 464 3260 PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.