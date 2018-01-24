Global Cannabis Industry Set to Soar Past $30 Billion as Robust Growth Continues

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The international cannabis industry continues to blaze red hot as deregulation and increased consumer interest are poised to drive the market past $30 billion by 2021, according to a report from the Brightfield group. With the market near $7.7 billion towards the end of 2017, this would be a compound annual growth rate of 60% each year. Plenty of Canadian cannabis companies are striking international deals, exporting their products to markets in Europe and South America. Canada is leading the way but markets are starting to open in Europe, Latin America and beyond. And they are growing even faster than the U.S. Active Cannabis companies today include: MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB), Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTC: FRLF), ABcann Global Corporation (OTC: ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH).

In response to recent news out of the United States Department of Justice regarding federal cannabis laws in the United States, MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: MYMMF) (CSE: MYM.CN) wishes to reinforce its commitment to growing and conducting business only in jurisdictions where that conduct is federally legal and otherwise in full compliance with all applicable laws in place. MYM does not currently have any operations in the United States and will not engage in that country unless significant changes to the federal laws regarding cannabis are made. This stance is to protect the company and its shareholders.



MYM Nutraceuticals is an international company, with operations in Australia, Canada, and most recently seeking operations in Colombia. We are pleased with our progress on each of our global operations and the prospects they bring. Read this entire Company update and more news for MYM Nutraceuticals at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mymmf.html

Because our operations hold significant potential, and are in favorable business jurisdictions, MYM is privileged to have options when it comes to financing our current and future projects and operations. We are currently exploring all options that bring the least amount of dilution to our shareholders.

As an unintended benefit of not conducting operations in the United States, MYM has been presented with multiple options from financiers looking for safe havens for their investments. However, we continue to build business relationships throughout the United States in anticipation of any changes that lead to the opening of the country for business. Should those changes be made, MYM is ready and prepared to initiate legal operations in the USA. Article continues at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mymmf.html

In other recent cannabis developments of note:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB.TO) provided an update on its international activities. Further to Aurora's January 4, 2018 news release, the Company's Aurora Nordic joint venture will be accelerating its time to market in Denmark with the retrofit of an existing 100,000 square foot greenhouse in Odense, Denmark owned by Alfred Pedersen & Soen ("APS"). Subject to licensing by Lægemiddelstyrelsen, Denmark's Medicines Agency, this will enable Aurora Nordic to commence the cultivation of cannabis during the summer of 2018, while the company is constructing its new purpose-built high-technology 1,000,000 square foot production facility. Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aurora-cannabis-provides-international-activities-194700781.html

Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) closed Tuesday up over 70% trading over 9.3 million shares by the market close. The company recently announced that Richard Groberg, through his RSGroberg Consulting, LLC, has signed a two year agreement with Freedom Leaf to serve as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Groberg brings more than 35 years of experience to Freedom Leaf, both as a C-level operating executive and investment banker. Groberg has significant experience; starting, building, managing, raising public and private equity capital and effecting shareholder value-enhancing transactions for startups, turnarounds and multi-unit operating businesses. While Groberg has helped build and manage large organizations, he also has significant hands-on experience as a "roll up the sleeves" operating executive.

ABcann Global Corporation (OTCQB: ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN.V) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ABcann Australia Pty Ltd. ("ABcann Australia"), has received an import license from the Federal Office of Drug Control in Australia. ABcann continues to work with government and its industry partners in Australia to develop exclusive programs targeting physician networks. Following receipt of any necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, ABcann intends to supply medicinal cannabis to the Australian market via the Australian Department of Health's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) Special Access Scheme. "This import license is a key milestone towards generating revenue through ABcann's network of physicians, pharmacists and patients, and advancing the use of medical cannabis," commented Barry Fishman, Chief Executive Officer of ABcann.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH.V) recently announced Northern Vine Laboratories ("Northern Vine") has been contracted by Abattis to provide cannabinoid-rich, THC-free, hemp extract and to carry out research, development and analytical testing related to the formulation of a unique hemp- and cannabis-infused beer. Emerald co-owns Northern Vine with Abbatis. Northern Vine is a Licensed Dealer under the provisions of the Canadian Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. As a Licensed Dealer, Northern Vine has the ability to import/export cannabis and cannabis oils, as well as the right to conduct certain activities related to the manipulation, formulation, dosage form, and strength or package size of cannabis, including mixtures with other additives, controlled substances, and non-controlled substances. "Having the Northern Vine team on board ensures the final product will deliver a precise and consistent amount of pesticide-free cannabinoids in every single bottle," said Dr. David Galvez, Senior Science Advisor for Northern Vine and Abattis.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



